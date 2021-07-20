Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWN stock opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

