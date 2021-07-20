Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Trimmed by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after acquiring an additional 506,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 502,033 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after acquiring an additional 430,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after acquiring an additional 289,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.45.

NYSE NOC opened at $355.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.16. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

