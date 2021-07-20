Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,455 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 497,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,224,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 115,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,466,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82,884 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $562.89 million, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.84. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. On average, research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. increased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CatchMark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

