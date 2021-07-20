Northern Trust Corp Has $5.21 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $230.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $170.46 and a 52-week high of $239.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

