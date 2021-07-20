Northern Trust Corp Has $5.01 Million Stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Prelude Therapeutics were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -6.88. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PRLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

In other news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $285,571.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,571.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $408,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,027 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.