Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,529,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 95,774 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Frank’s International were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE FI opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.37. Frank’s International has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

