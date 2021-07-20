Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) General Counsel Christine Flores Sells 26,164 Shares

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $2,019,337.52.
NSYS opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet cut Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.
Nortech Systems Company Profile
Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.
