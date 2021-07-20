Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) General Counsel Christine Flores Sells 26,164 Shares

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $2,019,337.52.

NSYS opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

