Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sets New 12-Month High at $225.29

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $225.29 and last traded at $224.63, with a volume of 4361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

Get Nordson alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.73.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total value of $265,668.00. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,093 shares of company stock worth $3,734,377 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.