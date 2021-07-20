Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDLS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $90,452 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. 4,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,129. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.