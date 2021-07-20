Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $261,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,348 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after buying an additional 882,063 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after buying an additional 350,904 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,295,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.