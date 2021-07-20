Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $289,000 Investment in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Rice Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rice Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Rice Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RICE opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. Rice Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $18.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.41.

Rice Acquisition Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.