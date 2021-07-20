Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,276 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Momo were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Momo during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Momo by 10.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Momo in the first quarter valued at about $10,679,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Momo by 25.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,271,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 467,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Momo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,603 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momo alerts:

Momo stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.47. Momo Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $22.05.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

About Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.