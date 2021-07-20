Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,400 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $135.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.99.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

