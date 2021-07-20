NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other research firms have also commented on NNBR. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NN stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. NN has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $274.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.34.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. NN had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NN will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

