NIX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $50,274.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $50,274.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,720.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.88 or 0.06015634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.98 or 0.01355902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.66 or 0.00365596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00132568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.31 or 0.00626876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.69 or 0.00385890 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00291836 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

