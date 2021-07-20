Ninety One Group (N91) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.70 on August 12th

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $5.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON N91 opened at GBX 228.40 ($2.98) on Tuesday. Ninety One Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 193.30 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 299 ($3.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 233.22.

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

In related news, insider Fani Titi sold 49,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total value of £116,793.60 ($152,591.59). Also, insider Hendrik du Toit bought 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.77 ($2,346.19).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ninety One Group from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 258 ($3.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.