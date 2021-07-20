Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives $26.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLSN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nielsen by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Nielsen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. S&T Bank lifted its stake in Nielsen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Nielsen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

NYSE:NLSN traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.11. 72,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.83.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.