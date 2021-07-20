NFT Index (NFTI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,113.00

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for $523.29 or 0.01762823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $4,113.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00045663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012450 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.00740606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.