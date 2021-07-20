NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in June

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,656,100 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 1,336,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 243.5 days.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.6979 dividend. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.32%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

