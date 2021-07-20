NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NXGPY stock traded down $5.18 on Tuesday, hitting $49.66. 3,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218. NEXT has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

