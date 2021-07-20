NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. NexPoint Residential Trust makes up 5.8% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned approximately 1.93% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $22,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 110.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 162,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,870.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $116,522.07. Insiders have sold a total of 9,809 shares of company stock valued at $381,322 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.18. 270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 156.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.34.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.