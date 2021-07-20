NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$6.25 at Raymond James

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NXE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NexGen Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexGen Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 40.43 and a quick ratio of 40.43.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,299 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,266 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,802,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,541,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

