New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. Takes Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 139,614,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,129,000. Signify Health comprises about 80.8% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. owned about 83.21% of Signify Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $148,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $274,000.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.91. 1,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

