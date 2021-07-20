Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $345.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.65.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $362,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,260.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,672 shares in the company, valued at $703,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,437 shares of company stock worth $5,632,288 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Neuronetics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 33.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

