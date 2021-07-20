Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Keith J. Sullivan Sells 50,893 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,488,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74. The stock has a market cap of $345.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.65. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $15,463,000. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 13.9% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 148,475 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth about $14,223,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,974,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 92,036 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

