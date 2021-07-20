Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NBIX opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

