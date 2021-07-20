Neural Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21.00 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $73,338.34 and approximately $21.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neural Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00047078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012675 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.60 or 0.00757436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Neural Protocol Coin Profile

Neural Protocol is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neural Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neural Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neural Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.