Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEPT. Cowen decreased their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins decreased their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$3.75 to C$1.10 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,199. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.93 and a 12-month high of C$4.55.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.