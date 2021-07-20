Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Desjardins lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.75 to C$1.10. Desjardins currently has a na rating on the stock. Neptune Wellness Solutions traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 226418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$153.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (TSE:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

