Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the June 15th total of 292,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NP stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $807.81 million, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14. Neenah has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Neenah by 394.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Neenah by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neenah during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Neenah during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

