Nebulas Price Hits $0.25 (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $15.03 million and $2.69 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00077431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012525 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.17 or 0.00741252 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,911,413 coins and its circulating supply is 59,395,615 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

