Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,159,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the first quarter worth about $4,295,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 100,434 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $349.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

