National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Director Buys $7,364,044.80 in Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 120,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.88 per share, with a total value of $7,364,044.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.51.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,113,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in National Vision by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.