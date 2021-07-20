National Bankshares Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$102.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$100.95.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$77.39 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$69.14 and a one year high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.83. The stock has a market cap of C$18.81 billion and a PE ratio of 22.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total value of C$882,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,165.10. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,975 over the last 90 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

