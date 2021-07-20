National Bank Financial Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.81.

WPM opened at C$54.92 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$44.09 and a 12-month high of C$76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.14. The company has a market cap of C$24.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$410.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$391.89 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

