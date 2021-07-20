Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Hits $0.0146 on Exchanges

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $1.02 million and $17,714.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00097897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00141855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,805.88 or 0.99902504 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

