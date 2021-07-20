Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,591,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,832 shares during the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYOV. reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $307,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

