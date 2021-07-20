Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MUSA opened at $140.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Murphy USA has a one year low of $116.05 and a one year high of $159.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 146.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 498.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,351 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total transaction of $192,544.52. Also, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,018 shares of company stock valued at $569,145 over the last 90 days. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

