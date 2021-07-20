Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Short Interest Up 26.1% in June

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,220,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 12,070,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
MUR traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.69. 2,786,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.20.
Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Murphy Oil
Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
