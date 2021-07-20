Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.57. Mullen Group shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 128 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLLGF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.67.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

