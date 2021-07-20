mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $904,461.00

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00002203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $11.41 million and approximately $904,461.00 worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00047039 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002413 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012662 BTC.
  • botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007111 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.54 or 0.00758616 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

MTA is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.