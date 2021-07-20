MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,648 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in MRC Global by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in MRC Global by 18.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRC opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

