Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Short Interest Update

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 478,300 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 393,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOXC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Moxian during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Moxian during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moxian by 1,559.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 226,384 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Moxian in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moxian in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOXC stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,872. Moxian has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.27.

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

