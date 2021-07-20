Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.01.

MOTS stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.62.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%. On average, analysts predict that Motus GI will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

