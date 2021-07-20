Morgan Stanley Sells 2,074,069 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,350,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,074,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 22.38% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $1,811,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $126.44 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $174.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.81.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

