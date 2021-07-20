Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set a peer perform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.71.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Shares of BHG stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter W. Sonsini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.