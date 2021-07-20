Morgan Stanley Increases Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target to $57.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALEC. increased their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $31.30 on Friday. Alector has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $271,646.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alector by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

