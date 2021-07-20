Morgan Stanley Has $3.96 Billion Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,598,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261,873 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,957,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after buying an additional 320,339 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Drago Azinovic sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,870 shares of company stock worth $4,163,622. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

