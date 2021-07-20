Morgan Stanley Has $2.69 Billion Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $2,689,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.