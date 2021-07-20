Morgan Stanley Has $17.31 Billion Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,593,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 659,473 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,305,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,563.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,391.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.